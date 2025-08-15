Karachi court jails man for 50 years over rape, kidnapping of minor girl

KARACHI: A local court has sentenced the accused, Shahbaz alias Shabi, to a total of 50 years in prison in a case involving the rape, abduction, and threats against a 15-year-old girl, ARY News reported.

According to reports, additional District and Sessions Judge (East) Naseer Noor Khan delivered the verdict, imposing a fine of Rs 1.65 million on the convict.

According to the prosecution, in June 2021, the victim had stepped out to buy items when Shahbaz approached her, claiming her father was being attacked and urging her to come with him.

En route, the accused allegedly drugged the girl, rendering her unconscious. Shahbaz, along with two accomplices, took her to an undisclosed location where they rapped her.

The prosecution further stated that the accused threatened the girl’s father, demanding that he send his daughter to them or face the release of incriminating videos.

The girl’s father lodged a complaint at the Brigade police station, Karachi. The prosecution successfully proved the charges against Shahbaz, leading to the court’s decision.

Similarly, on July 30 2025, Karachi police arrested a suspect in connection with the rape and murder of a 16-year-old girl in the Khokhrapar area following a DNA match.

The incident took place on July 11, 2025, when the victim was sexually assaulted, subjected to brutal violence, and killed.

The suspect, Muhammad Huzaif, is a neighbor of the deceased. According to Karachi police officials, the suspect confessed during interrogation.

In his statement, Huzaif admitted to the heinous crime, telling investigators that the victim had come to his house inquiring about his sister and that the house was empty at the time.

The case was registered at the Khokhrapar Police Station. During the course of the investigation, DNA samples of more than 20 individuals were collected and examined.

Huzaif was initially detained on suspicion, and subsequent testing confirmed a match with evidence recovered from the crime scene.

Police stated that the suspect has formally confessed to the crime.

Law enforcement officials stated that the accused has been sent to jail following a court appearance.