Suspect arrested over rape, murder of teenage girl after DNA match

KARACHI: Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the rape and murder of a 16-year-old girl in the Khokhrapar area of Karachi, following a DNA match, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The incident took place on July 11, 2025, when the victim was sexually assaulted, subjected to brutal violence, and killed.

The suspect, Muhammad Huzaif, is a neighbor of the deceased. According to police officials, the suspect confessed during interrogation.

In his statement, Huzaif admitted to the heinous crime, telling investigators that the victim had come to his house inquiring about his sister and that the house was empty at the time.

The case was registered at the Khokhrapar Police Station. During the course of the investigation, DNA samples of more than 20 individuals were collected and examined.

Huzaif was initially detained on suspicion, and subsequent testing confirmed a match with evidence recovered from the crime scene.

Police stated that the suspect has formally confessed to the crime.

Law enforcement officials stated that the accused has been sent to jail following a court appearance.

Family members said the victim was the elder of two siblings. The incident has caused widespread grief and anger in the community, with calls for justice and stricter measures to prevent such crimes.