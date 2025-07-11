web analytics
Minor girl murdered after brutally raped, tortured in Khokhrapar, Karachi

KARACHI: A 16-year-old girl was raped, brutally tortured, and murdered in Karachi’s Khokhrapar area on Friday, police and medical officials confirmed.

According to initial reports, the body of the victim was recovered from an under-construction house in Khokhrapar No. 3.

Police and rescue officials reached the scene and shifted the body to a hospital, where the victim was identified as ‘A’ resident of the same area.

Chief Police Surgeon Dr. Summaiya Syed confirmed that the victim had been subjected to sexual assault and physical torture before being strangled to death. “There were multiple injury marks on the girl’s body. Forensic samples, including for DNA testing, have been collected. The exact cause of death will be determined after the test results,” Dr. Summaiya Syed stated.

The Crime Scene Unit collected further evidence to assist the investigation and police detained four suspects from the area for questioning.

A case has been registered at the Khokhrapar Police Station on the complaint of the victim’s father.

According to the FIR, Father had locked his house and gone out with his younger daughter to visit a wedding hall for booking, while the elder daughter ‘A’ went to her uncle’s nearby house.

“Upon returning, I was informed by the neighbours that my daughter’s body had been found”, he said, expressing suspicion that someone from the neighborhood may have been involved in the murder.

