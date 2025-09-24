Karachi child abuse case: Victims demand death penalty for Shabir Tanoli

KARACHI: Four child victims on Wednesday demanded the death penalty for Shabir Tanoli, accused of sexually abusing several children in Karachi, after he confessed to his crimes before a judicial magistrate.

Tanoli, who works as a juice vendor, admitted to the sexual assaults before the Judicial Magistrate at the City Court the previous day. During the court hearing on Wednesday, the four victims appeared and recorded their statements under Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

The victims identified Tanoli during the identification parade. They also accused him of filming explicit videos of the assaults and threatening to make them public if they told anyone.

According to the victims, Tanoli would lure them into a room with promises of money, where he abused them. They also stated that they did not tell anyone about the assaults earlier out of fear.

Shabir Tanoli was arrested on September 11 from Qayyumabad area following multiple complaints from local residents. The case sparked widespread outrage on social media.