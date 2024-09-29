web analytics
Sunday, September 29, 2024
Karachi: Child dies of suffocation in parked car

Afzal Khan
By Afzal Khan
KARACHI: A tragic incident was reported from Gulistan-e-Johar Block 19 area of Karachi, where two children were trapped inside a parked car, leading to the death of one child due to suffocation, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to police reports, the children, aged 3 and 4, entered the vehicle while playing, but were unable to exit after the car locked from inside.

Rauf, 3 years old, son of Hashar Ali, tragically lost his life due to suffocation, while his 4-year-old brother, Hassan, was found unconscious and rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

The police arrived on the scene upon receiving information, and the investigation to the incident is underway.

