‘I am desperate to hear my son’s voice’: Karachi mother pleads as child missing for 16 days

KARACHI: A child who went missing from Korangi’s Allah Wala Town has still not been traced, even 16 days after his disappearance, leaving the family in deep distress, ARY News reported.

According to details, Sufiyan, a resident of Allah Wala Town, went missing on January 12 after leaving his home to deliver clothes in a nearby area. His mother said he left around 9pm and never returned.

Desperate for help, Sufiyan’s mother reached the ARY News office, appealing for assistance in locating her son. She said she works as a tailor to support her family and that Sufiyan was her only support. She added that her son used to set up a small chickpea cart on Fridays to help with household expenses.

“I have been longing to hear my son’s voice,” she said, urging the authorities to take immediate action. She complained that despite 16 days passing since Sufiyan went missing, the police have failed to make any meaningful progress and have not provided proper cooperation.

The grieving mother further appealed to law enforcement to recover her child, saying she could no longer bear the pain. Sufiyan’s younger brother also made an emotional plea, requesting officials to help find his missing brother.

Police confirmed that a case has been registered at the Korangi Industrial Area police station, while the family continues to wait for concrete developments in the investigation.