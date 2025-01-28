Another child ‘kidnapped’ in Karachi

KARACHI: In a disturbing series of children kidnapping or missing events in Karachi, a 13-year-old girl, has allegedly been abducted from Gulberg area of the city on January 26, ARY News reported citing police.

A kidnapping case is lodged at Gulberg police station on complaint of the girl’s father who said that his daughter went missing at around 6 pm on January 26.

The father alleged that a man named Shoaib, along with two accomplices, kidnapped his daughter. The police are currently tracing the mobile numbers of the suspected kidnappers.

An investigation has been launched to recover the abducted girl, with the police working to track down the suspects and reunite the girl with her family.

Earlier on Tuesday, citizens in the Peerabad area of Karachi foiled an alleged attempt to kidnap a minor boy and caught the suspect.

According to details, the incident occurred in the Noorani Mohalla of Peerabad, where citizens caught a man allegedly attempting to kidnap a six-year-old boy, Owais. The boy was recovered safely and the alleged kidnapper was handed over to the police after being beaten by the citizens.

A citizen stated that the kidnapper had attempted to lure the boy away by offering him biryani.

Police officials said that the alleged kidnapper has been shifted to the police station for further investigation.

It is worth noting that a total of 12 children have gone missing or allegedly kidnapped in Karachi since December 2024, with some being recovered and others still missing.

According to a report obtained by ARY News from the Karachi police, three children went missing from the West Zone including Sarim, a minor from North Karachi who was allegedly kidnapped and murdered. However, a child who went missing from Gulbahar was recovered.

In the East Zone, six children went missing, including a two-year-old Kaneez from Gulistan-e-Jouhar who is still not recovered. Two children who went missing from Super Highway were recovered, while three children from Zaman Town and Shah Latif were also recovered.

In the South Zone, three children went missing, including a four-year-old child from Shaeedabad whose whereabouts are still unknown.