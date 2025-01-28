Citizens foil minor’s kidnapping attempt in Karachi

Citizens in the Peerabad area of Karachi on Tuesday foiled an alleged attempt to kidnap a minor boy and caught the suspect ARY News reported citing police.

According to details, the incident occurred in the Noorani Mohalla of Peerabad, where citizens caught a man allegedly attempting to kidnap a six-year-old boy, Owais. The boy was recovered safely and the alleged kidnapper was handed over to the police after being beaten by the citizens.

A citizen stated that the kidnapper had attempted to lure the boy away by offering him biryani.

Police officials said that the alleged kidnapper has been shifted to the police station for further investigation.

It is worth noting that a total of 12 children have gone missing or allegedly kidnapped in Karachi since December 2024, with some being recovered and others still missing.

According to a report obtained by ARY News from the Karachi police, three children went missing from the West Zone including Sarim, a minor from North Karachi who was allegedly kidnapped and murdered. However, a child who went missing from Gulbahar was recovered.

In the East Zone, six children went missing, including a two-year-old Kaneez from Gulistan-e-Jouhar who is still not recovered. Two children who went missing from Super Highway were recovered, while three children from Zaman Town and Shah Latif were also recovered.

In the South Zone, three children went missing, including a four-year-old child from Shaeedabad whose whereabouts are still unknown.

Read More: 12 children went missing in Karachi in last two months

Earlier on January 25, the special committee, probing the alleged murder and rape of seven-year-old boy Sarim, has made major developments in its investigation.

According to sources, the circumstantial evidence revealed a different story than the initial post-mortem report of the minor boy who was found dead in a water tank 11 days after he went missing in North Karachi.

Following the discovery of the new evidence, the special investigation committee has decided to send a questionnaire to the medical-legal officer of the case.

It is worth noting here that the post-mortem report confirmed that Sarim was raped, tortured and murdered after being kidnapped.

As per the medical report, Sarim was strangled to death and his neck was broken while there were also multiple injury marks on the minor boy’s body.