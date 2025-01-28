12 children went missing in Karachi in last two months

KARACHI: A total of 12 children have gone missing in Karachi since December 2024, with some being recovered and others still missing, ARY News reported.

According to a report obtained by ARY News from the Karachi police, three children went missing from the West Zone, a minor from Bilal Colony who was allegedly kidnapped and murdered. However, a child who went missing from Gulbahar was recovered.

In the East Zone, six children went missing, including a two-year-old Kaneez from Gulistan-e-Jouhar who is still not recovered. Two children who went missing from Super Highway were recovered, while three children from Zaman Town and Shah Latif were also recovered.

In the South Zone, three children went missing, including a four-year-old child from Saeedabad whose whereabouts are still unknown.

Read more: Karachi police recreate crime scene in Sarim murder case

It is worth noting here that the post-mortem report reportedly confirmed that seven year old Sarim was raped, tortured and murdered after being kidnapped.

As per the medical report, Sarim was strangled to death and his neck was broken while there were also multiple injury marks on the minor boy’s body.

A Karachi police official stated that the child was murdered five days before his body was discovered in the water tank .However, sources said that the special investigation committee found several contrasting facts in the circumstantial evidence and the post-mortem report.

According to sources closing to the committee, a questionnaire will be sent to the medical- legal officer once the committee receives the results of DNA tests and chemical examiner’s report.