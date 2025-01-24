Karachi police recreate crime scene in Sarim murder case

Karachi police recreated the crime scene in 7-year-old Sarim murder case, who was found dead in a water tank 11 days after he went missing, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the sources the crime scene had been damaged before the police arrived at the Sarim’s residence, Bait-ul-Anam Apartments in North Karachi.

The investigation team and the crime scene special unit recreated the crime scene to figure out some crucial details, including who felt the smell first and how the body of the child was taken out from the tank.

Police also repeated the events of January 7, when Sarim went missing, and January 18, when his body was discovered, to piece together what happened.

The police collected some important pieces of evidence during the exercise while the valve man and Sarim’s relatives were also present along with other witnesses to provide their accounts.

Police officials said that the entire investigation now depends on DNA and forensic reports that would help crack the case.

Earlier, the parents of Sarim staged a protest sit-in on the main road of North Karachi, demanding justice for their son’s murder.

Sarim’s body was recovered from an underground water tank and the post-mortem report confirmed that he was subjected to torture and sexual abuse.

The protesters, including Sarim’s parents, demanded the immediate arrest of the killer and urged the authorities to provide them with justice.

They claimed that there has been no progress in the case so far, and the investigation has been transferred back to the Bilal Colony police station.

Sarim’s parents said that they would continue their protest until justice is served. They also alleged that the police asked them for money to facilitate the investigation using tracker dogs.