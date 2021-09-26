Karachi Circular Railway project set for groundbreaking

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will land in Karachi on September 27 (Monday) on a day-long visit to perform the groundbreaking of the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) project, ARY News reported.

The prime minister will be accompanied by Railways Minister Azam Swati and other federal ministers.

All arrangements in this regard have been finalised at the Karachi Cantonment railway station. The ceremony will be held at a newly constructed guest house of the cantonment railway station.

Due to security reasons, platform No 7 and 8 have been closed for the general public while strict security measures have been put in place at the Karachi Cantonment railway station.

In a statement issued here, the Sindh governor confirmed that PM Imran Khan will arrive in Karachi tomorrow (Monday) to lay the foundation stone of the circular railway project aimed at facilitating the local people in the metropolis on Monday.

The Green Line Bus Rapid Transit System will be inaugurated by next month, he said, adding that the Greater Karachi Bulk Water Supply Scheme, better known as the K-IV project, will be completed by the end of 2023.

Read More: KARACHI CIRCULAR RAILWAY TO GET ELECTRIC TRAINS

During his day-long stay in the metropolis, the prime minister will chair several meetings at Governor House, Karachi to get a briefing on ongoing development projects in the port city, security situation and the overall political situation of the province.

KCR project

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) yesterday approved a summary regarding the construction of infrastructure for the elimination of level crossings for the loop section of Karachi Circular Railway (KCR).

The project envisages the construction of flyovers and underpasses along the route of KCR for the elimination of 22-level crossings. The rationalised cost of the project is Rs20.71 billion on a cost-sharing basis. The project will facilitate the free movement of the KCR train.

KCR envisaged the construction of a 43km-long world-class affordable mass transit system using environment-friendly electric trains.