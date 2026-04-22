KARACHI: The Sindh and federal governments have agreed to revive Karachi Circular Railway, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The agreement was reached during a meeting between Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi.

The meeting agreed to revive the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) and suburban train services, in a high-level meeting focused on improving the city’s transport infrastructure.

During the meeting, it was decided to introduce new train services including routes from Karachi to Taroha and Karachi to Tajikabad. Officials said the aim is to provide residents with immediate access to efficient and affordable public transport.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said Karachi urgently requires a modern and cost-effective transport system. He added that joint efforts between the federal and provincial governments would help modernise and make the railway network more reliable.

Railways Minister Hanif Abbasi stated that coordinated initiatives would ensure the development of a modern and dependable railway system.

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that after the revival of KCR, BRT buses would operate as feeder services to improve connectivity.

The Chief Secretary of Sindh informed the meeting that the Malir Halt underpass project had not been launched due to delays in obtaining a no-objection certificate (NOC) from Pakistan Railways. In response, Hanif Abbasi directed that the NOC be issued without delay.

The meeting also agreed to develop a green corridor along railway tracks, along with tree plantation initiatives aimed at environmental improvement and removal of encroachments.

It was further decided to launch a strict operation against encroachments on railway land, with the Chief Minister instructing district administrations to fully cooperate in clearing illegal occupations.

Both federal and provincial authorities agreed to strengthen coordination and improve infrastructure, with a shared commitment to upgrading Karachi’s transport system to better serve the public.