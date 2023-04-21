Karachi citizens catch dacoits looting ATM users

KARACHI: Citizens apprehended two suspected street criminals near Ayesha Manzil roundabout, ARY News reported on Wednesday, citing police sources.

The suspects were allegedly attempting to rob a civilian at an ATM booth in the locality of Ayesha Manzil when they were caught by the locals.

The suspected criminals were injured badly due to the torture of the citizens and later shifted to a nearby hospital, meanwhile, the police started the investigations into the matter.

Earlier in the day, the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Sindh police and the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) launched a crackdown against criminals involved in cash robberies outside banks.

In a statement, Sindh Superintendent Police (SSP) Special Investigation Unit stated that at least four suspects involved in street crimes on Jahangir Road were arrested and recovered four pistols and two motorcycles from their possession.

The arrested suspects have confessed to robbing individuals withdrawing cash from banks as well as their involvement in multiple robberies in different areas of Karachi, including Shahrah-e-Faisal, Jamshed Quarter, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Hassan Square, and Soldier Bazaar.

