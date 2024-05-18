Karachi citizens continue protest against excessive power outage

KARACHI: Following an excessive load shedding in the Lines area of Karachi, the angry protestors continued their protest on the second day by blocking the New M. A Jinnah road and pelted stones on the vehicles, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Due to the protest, the traffic from Mazar-e-Quaid towards Sadar and adjacent areas was jammed, causing passengers to be stuck on local transport.

The protestors during a media talk asserted that the electricity was restored after yesterday’s protest. Still, the area experienced another outage at 2 am,, and it’s been more than 12 hours since the power was restored yet.

On the other hand, the K-Electric spokesperson argued that the residents of Karachi’s Lines area are experiencing a power outage due to non-payment of dues, with the amount owned by defaulters exceeding Rs 1.6 billion.

Later, the police officials successfully negotiated with the protesters, and the road was opened for traffic.

Earlier this year, the citizens of Karachi’s Liaquatabad town area blocked the road to record their protest after experiencing a prolonged power outage in Bandhani Colony.

According to the details, the flow of traffic has been suspended on the road from Hasan Square to Liaquatabad after the protestors blocked the road after experiencing a prolonged power outage in their area.

Due to the protest the flow of traffic also got affected on surrounding roads, while the road connected to the Gharibabad furniture market has also been closed for general traffic.