web analytics
30.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, May 18, 2024
- Advertisement -

Karachi citizens continue protest against excessive power outage

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: Following an excessive load shedding in the Lines area of Karachi, the angry protestors continued their protest on the second day by blocking the New M. A Jinnah road and pelted stones on the vehicles, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Due to the protest, the traffic from Mazar-e-Quaid towards Sadar and adjacent areas was jammed, causing passengers to be stuck on local transport.

The protestors during a media talk asserted that the electricity was restored after yesterday’s protest. Still, the area experienced another outage at 2 am,, and it’s been more than 12 hours since the power was restored yet.

On the other hand, the K-Electric spokesperson argued that the residents of Karachi’s Lines area are experiencing a power outage due to non-payment of dues, with the amount owned by defaulters exceeding Rs 1.6 billion.

Later, the police officials successfully negotiated with the protesters, and the road was opened for traffic.

Earlier this year, the citizens of Karachi’s Liaquatabad town area blocked the road to record their protest after experiencing a prolonged power outage in Bandhani Colony.

According to the details, the flow of traffic has been suspended on the road from Hasan Square to Liaquatabad after the protestors blocked the road after experiencing a prolonged power outage in their area.

Due to the protest the flow of traffic also got affected on surrounding roads, while the road connected to the Gharibabad furniture market has also been closed for general traffic.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Will the PML-N led govt be able to steer Pakistan out of economic crisis?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.