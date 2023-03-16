Karachi citizens protest against power, gas outages

KARACHI: Massive traffic jam is being witnessed at Karachi’s Lasbela Chowk due to a protest staged by local residents against non-supply of water, electricity and gas, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to details, the protestors blocked Lasbela Chowk from all sides of the roundabout, causing huge traffic jams around Lasbela Chowk including Garden, Guru Mandir, Teen Hatti, Nazimabad Chowrangi, Liaquatabad Post Office and surrounding areas.

The citizens returning home from work and business centres were stuck in long traffic queues.

The protestors demand a routine wise supply of electricity, water and gas which is a basic necessity of every household.

Comments