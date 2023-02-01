Karachi citizens protest against ‘non-supply of gas’

KARACHI: The citizens of Karachi’s Baldia Town held a protest on Wednesday outside the head office of Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGC) against the non-supply of gas for the past several months, ARY News reported.

According to details, the residents of Karachi staged a protest outside the head office of Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGC), claiming that they were suffering from a non-supply of gas for the past eight months.

The residents recorded blocked the road in protest, leading to heavy traffic jams around the Expo Center. The protesters said that they will continue protesting until the gas is restored.

Meanwhile, SSGC General Manager assured the protestors that the gas will be fully restored by 6 pm tomorrow.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Karachiities are suffering from 10 to 12 hours of gas load-shedding in residential areas of the city besides suspension of supply to non-export industrial units.

Meanwhile, all the compressed natural gas (CNG) stations in Sindh have been closed for 72 hours from Monday (January 25).

According to a notification issued by the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC), the gas filling stations will remain shut for 72 hours from 8 am Monday till 8 am on Thursday (January 28) across the province.

It is pertinent to mention here that the compressed natural gas (CNG) stations in the Sindh had reopened after six days closure on Sunday (today).

