Karachi citizens suffer online debit card scam before Eid

KARACHI: Karachi citizens have suffered from an online debit card scam before Eidul Fitr as the customers of three banks were affected by suspicious transactions, ARY News reported on Saturday.

One more online debit card fraud has been unearthed in Karachi. According to the initial report, the customers of three private banks were affected who have contacted their concerned banks.

The officials said that the complaints surfaced in the last two days regarding an online fraud through the Google search engine for the transactions. Small transactions were made through the bank accounts of different citizens in global currencies.

The affected citizens have also registered their complaints with the cybercrime cell of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). The officials said that it is difficult to ascertain the exact number of affected citizens through the online scam.

Earlier in January, an additional session judge of Gujranwala had lost cash from his bank account in online fraud.

According to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) cybercrime wing, the judge had received a call from the accused who took information about his bank account by presenting himself as a representative of the bank.

After getting the information, the accused namely Abbass, Hashim and Abdul Shakoor had withdrawn Rs500,000 from the bank account of the additional session judge.

Acting on the complaint, the FIA cybercrime wing had arrested the three accused and registered a case of fraud against them.

