Karachi: City council first meeting ends amid ruckus 

KARACHI: The first meeting of the city council headed by Mayor Karachi ended following a ruckus, ARY News reported.

According to sources, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Jamat-e-Islami (JI) members surrounded the mayor’s Karachi desk and chanted slogans against him.

Sources said that Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab tried to control the situation but members from both parties chanted slogans in the city council hall.

Several members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf started fighting among themselves. Slogans were chanted during the JI Karachi Chief Hafiz Naeem’s speech as well.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP) candidate Murtaza Wahab was elected Karachi mayor after securing 173 through a show of hand.

JI’s candidate Hafiz Naeemur Rehman secured 160 votes, the unconfirmed and unofficial results showed. The voting for Karachi mayor and deputy mayor was held at Pakistan Arts Council under strict security.

The mayoral contest was between Wahab and Rehman, as all the other candidates had withdrawn their nomination papers, while Salman Abdullah and Saifuddin of PPP and JI, respectively contested for the post of deputy mayor.

According to the entry register 332 elected members reached the polling station, as 34 members of the KMC failed to reach the Arts Council of Pakistan.