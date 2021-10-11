Karachi: ‘City Courts Malkhana offers firearms on rent’

KARACHI: Police claimed on Monday to have arrested two suspects for their alleged involvement in robberies in different areas of Karachi.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Central Malik Murtaza said most-wanted criminals named Shehryar alias Masoom Bangali and Saeed Bangali were caught during a raid within the jurisdiction of Shahrah-e-Noor Jahan police station.

Illicit arms were seized from their possession, the police officer pointed out. He said both the suspects committed a robbery in Iqbal Market five days ago and had also been involved in a mugging bid in Surjani Town.

Shehryar started committing crimes again after serving a 10-year prison term. During interrogation, the suspect made startling revelations claiming the City Courts’ Malkhana provides firearms on rent.

He further revealed that his associate named Khalil provides weapons for a specific period. He said Khalil who is a fugitive from law was also involved in theft of cars.

It is noteworthy that the Malkhan stores case properties such as narcotics, weapons and explosives.

