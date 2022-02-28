Karachi college student shot dead during robbery bid

KARACHI: In yet another killing during street crimes in Karachi, a college-going student was shot dead by dacoits on seeing a robbery in Landhi.

The robbery incident took place in the Landhi 36-B area of ​​Karachi when a student named Usman, who was present there, came under attack.

Usman’s friend said he was getting ready for college when he heard the fire sound, he rushed to the gate of the house and saw Usman lying there. He said that the accused was snatching a mobile phone and he was seeing the incident.

Usman’s friend said, he was rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed to bullet wounds. The deceased Usman was a first-year student. The youth was shot in the neck which proved fatal.

On the other hand, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Khurram Sher Zaman condemned the killing of a youth in Landhi and expressed his condolences to the affected family.

Khurram Sher Zaman said that the people of Karachi are dying and Bilawal is taking long marches.

Street crimes have seen a major rise in Karachi during the recent past, while the Sindh government seems to fail to control the law and order situation.

Comments