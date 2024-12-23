Section144 imposed in Kiamari

KARACHI: Commissioner Karachi Syed Hasan Naqvi has imposed various restrictions in the Kiamari district including Section 144, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the restrictions include a complete ban on dumping debris, garbage, and cutting mangrove forests within the district’s boundaries.

To protect mangroves and coastal land from encroachments in Karachi, Section 144 has been enforced, as per the notification.

Anyone found involved in these illegal activities will face legal action. Violators will be charged under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code, the notification stated.

The restrictions will remain in effect from December 23, 2024, to February 2, 2025.

The measures were implemented upon the request of Deputy Commissioner Kiamari, Tariq Hussain Chandio.

Read More: Section 144 enforced in Bannu for seven days

Back on December 15, 2024 Section 144 was imposed in Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa’s Bannu for seven days.

As per details, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdul Hameed announced the imposition of Section 144 across the district for seven days, effective immediately.

The restrictions included a ban on carrying weapons, double riding on motorcycles, and the use of tinted vehicle windows.

The Bannu DC clarified that these measures were implemented in connection with the anti-polio campaign.

Similarly, in October 2024, the Karachi administration imposed Section 144 in the city for two days, banning gatherings and rallies.

According to a notification issued here, the ban was in effect on October 18 and 19.

The notification read that the ban was imposed on gatherings of five or more people, processions, and public meetings. To maintain law and order and ensure public safety.

It may be noted here that the Punjab government also enforced Section 144 across the province for two days, effective from Friday, October 18.

According to the notification issued by the Punjab Home Department, all kinds of protests, processions, and public activities were banned during this period.

The government stated that public gatherings and rallies could become soft targets for potential terrorist attacks, prompting the implementation of the ban.

The notification further mentioned that the decision was made to protect law and order, human lives, and property amid growing concerns over security risks.

Also in October, Commissioner Karachi imposed Section 144 on the recommendation of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ghulam Nabi Memon citing potential threats to peace.