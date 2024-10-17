Punjab imposes section 144 for two days

LAHORE: In response to heightened security threats, the Punjab government has enforced Section 144 across the province for two days, effective from Friday, October 18, to Saturday, October 19, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to the notification issued by the Punjab Home Department, all kinds of protests, processions, and public activities have been banned during this period.

The government stated that public gatherings and rallies could become soft targets for potential terrorist attacks, prompting the implementation of the ban.

The notification further mentioned that the decision was made to protect law and order, human lives, and property amid growing concerns over security risks.

Public safety remains the top priority as the province takes precautionary measures to avoid any potential incidents.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has called for a nationwide protest, urging citizens to take to the streets tomorrow [Friday – October 18].

The Chief Minister (CM) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Ali Amin Gandapur, announced that protests will be held in every district and city across the country for the release of PTI founder, party leaders and workers.

Gandapur made an appeal to the public, emphasizing the need to stand against what he termed as unconstitutional amendments.

He warned that if the nation remains silent today, future generations will suffer the consequences. He added, “We must raise our voices now to protect our rights and the future of our children.”