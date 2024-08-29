Karachi commissioner slaps ban on fishing amid cyclone threat

Karachi Commissioner Syed Hasan Naqvi on Thursday slapped a ban on fishing and bathing in the sea amid an expected cyclone threat in the Arabian Sea.

According to directives issued from the Karachi commissioner’s office, fishermen have been advised to avoid fishing in open sea till August 31, while swimming and bathing in the sea is also banned.

The development comes after the Met Office issued alert about the deep depression over the coastal belt of Sindh turning into a cyclonic storm during next 24 hours.

The deep depression hovering over coastal district of Kachchh in India, and it could approach the Sindh’s coastal belt tonight or tomorrow, Pakistan Meteorological Department said in its alert.

The depression was moving westwards from India with a speed of 12 km per hour and centred at around 270 km east-southeast of Karachi.

Met Office informed that the deep depression over Rann of Kachchh, India has moved very slowly west-southwest during last 12 hours and now lies at around Latitude 23.7 N & Longitude 69.5 E at about 270km east/southeast of Karachi. The system is likely to move west/southwestwards & emerge into northeast Arabian Sea along Sindh coast by late night/ tomorrow morning.