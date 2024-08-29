Met Office issues cyclone alert, heavy rainfall in Sindh

KARACHI: The Met Office has issued alert about the deep depression over the coastal belt of Sindh turning into a cyclonic storm during next 24 hours, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The deep depression hovering over coastal district of Kachchh in India, and it could approach the Sindh’s coastal belt tonight or tomorrow, Pakistan Meteorological Department said in its alert.

The depression was moving westwards from India with a speed of 12

km per hour and centred at around 270 km east-southeast of Karachi.

“This deep depression could turn into a cyclonic storm most likely during next 24 hours,” PMD warned.

The weather system likely to bring windstorm as well as heavy to very heavy rainfall till August 30 with gaps in Sindh’s Karachi, Tharparkar, Badin, Thatta, Sujawal, Hyderabad, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Matiari, Umarkot, Mirpur Khas, Sanghar, Jamshoro, Dadu and Shaheed Benazirabad districts, according to the weather warning.

The Met Office has also advised Sindh’s fishermen to stay away from the sea until August 31.