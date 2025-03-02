Karachi: Commissioner urges uninterrupted power, gas supply

KARACHI: Karachi Commissioner Syed Hasan Naqvi has asked K-Electric and Sui Gas Company to ensure uninterrupted electricity and gas supply during Sehri and Iftar times in the holy month of Ramadan.

In a letter written to the Managing Director of Sui Gas and the Chief Executive Officer of K-Electric, the importance of unhindered utility supply during these critical times was emphasized.

Commissioner Karachi in letter stated, “It has been observed that load shedding during these hours causes inconvenience to the public, especially affecting their ability to prepare meals and perform religious obligations.”

The Commissioner has asked both utilities to take steps and devise strategy to ensure uninterrupted electricity and gas supply.

The letter aims to facilitate citizens in performing their religious duties and preparing meals without inconvenience.

It is to be mentioned here that the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) announced the gas load-shedding schedule during Ramadan.

According to the schedule, gas supply will remain suspended from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm and 10:00 pm to 3:00 am during the Holy month.

The SSGC will ensure a continued supply of gas during Sehr-o-Iftar times, the SSGC said.

Despite assurances from gas supply companies, multiple cities faced severe gas shortages during the first Sehri of Ramadan 2025, leaving residents struggling to prepare their pre-dawn meals.

Gas distribution companies had pledged uninterrupted supply during Sehri and Iftar hours. However, on the first day of Ramadan, residents in various cities, including Karachi.

In Karachi, areas such as Rifah Aam Society, Malir, Nazimabad, Gulbahar, and Ranchore Lane were severely affected.