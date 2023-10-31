Karachi commissioner says operation to start against illegal immigrants after deadline

Karachi commissioner Saleem Rajput on Tuesday said action against illegal immigrants will start after the expiry of the deadline, ARY News reported.

The caretaker government has set November 1 deadline for illegal immigrants to leave voluntarily to their countries.

Commissioner Karachi Saleem Rajput talking to ARY News said that those illegally settled in the city will be legally sent back to their countries if they fail to leave by October 31.

Karachi commissioner further said more than 10,000 illegal immigrants have been sent back from the metropolis so far.

He said two holding places have been formed in Karachi where security institutions will retain illegal immigrants after the expiry of the deadline. The Karachi commissioner further said a complaint cell has been constituted at Commissioner House to monitor the situation.

Rajput warned people to get their properties [houses, shops] vacated if rented to illegal immigrants, or else action will be taken against owners too.

Rajput made it clear that people illegally staying in the city will be deported after November 01.

The Foreign Office (FO) on Monday said the decision to deport the illegal immigrants residing in Pakistan was in line with the sovereign domestic laws and international principles.

The statement was issued in response to the United Nations High Commissioner (UNHCR), who called on the Pakistani government to “suspend forcible returns of Afghan nationals before it is too late to avoid a human rights catastrophe”.