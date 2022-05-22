Karachi cop killed in wedding celebratory fire

Karachi cop lost his life during a celebratory fire at the wedding of his brother, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The incident occurred in Karachi’s Orangi Town area, where a policeman named, Haroon, brother of the groom was killed in the celebratory fire.

The police officials said that the wedding ceremony of the brother of the police officer Haroon was going on during which aerial firing took place as a result of which Haroon lost his life.

According to police, the deceased and others were injured in the firing and later succumbed to their injuries. The groom and the hall manager were arrested after the incident. The case of the incident has been registered at the Pakistan Bazar police station.

According to the family of the deceased, Haroon was injured by his own bullet. Haroon was firing at his brother’s wedding.

The weapons used by the officer have been seized and sent for forensic, further facts will be revealed after the investigation, the police said.

