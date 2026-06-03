KARACHI: Allegations made by a female police officer that a suspect was involved in the rape of 22 girls have come under scrutiny after she failed to proved the claims during court proceedings.

Sub-Inspector Rubina Shaheen Baloch, posted at Napier Police Station, had recently released a video statement alleging that a suspect identified as Naresh was involved in multiple sexual offences and was receiving protection from certain police officials.

The video went viral on social media, triggering widespread concern and prompting senior police authorities to order an inquiry into the allegations.

In her statement, Rubina Shaheen claimed that fellow police officials were obstructing the investigation and extending special treatment to Naresh, who had been arrested in a case involving the alleged kidnapping and rape of a girl.

However, proceedings before a Judicial Magistrate in Karachi’s South district presented a different account. The girl at the center of the alleged kidnapping and rape case recorded her statement under Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code and rejected the allegations.

According to her statement, she had not been abducted and had willingly accompanied Naresh. She told the court that the two had entered into a marriage of their own free will and described the kidnapping and rape case as false.

The woman further stated that neither family objected to the marriage and expressed her desire to live with her husband.

After recording her statement, the court allowed the girl to leave with her husband. The court also directed Naresh to furnish protective surety bonds worth Rs50,000.

The development has raised questions about the allegations made in the viral video. During the court proceedings, no evidence was presented to support the claim that Naresh had raped 22 girls.

The case had earlier sparked controversy after Rubina Shaheen alleged that senior police officials were attempting to influence the investigation and shield the accused. Taking notice of the matter, the DIG South ordered an inquiry and assured that departmental action would be taken if the allegations were found to be true.

The inquiry into the police officer’s claims and the conduct of officials involved remains ongoing.

Notably, this is not the first time Rubina Shaheen Baloch has been at the center of controversy. In October 2023, she publicly accused senior police officers of workplace harassment through a video statement shared on social media.