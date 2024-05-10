Karachi Corps Commander confers military awards

Special awards investiture ceremony was held at Karachi Corps in which Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military), Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Military) and Tamgha-i-Basalat were conferred on Army officers and soldiers.

Corps Commander Karachi, Lieutenant General Babar Iftikhar was the Chief Guest on the occasion.

Next of Kin of nine soldiers received Tamgha-i-Basalat on behalf of Shuhadas. Fourteen officers were awarded Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military) while nineteen officers were conferred Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Military) for rendering meritorious services to the nation.

A large number of senior army officers and families of awardees attended the ceremony. The Corps Commander Karachi also interacted with the families of Shuhada and paid rich tribute to their sacrifices.

On May 6, several Pakistan Navy officers, chief petty officers, sailors, and civilians have been conferred with military awards.

The military’s media wing in a statement said that Naval Chief Admiral Naveed Ashraf was the Chief Guest of the awards distribution ceremony.

It added that four officers of the Pak Navy were awarded Sitar-e-Imtiaz (Military) while as many officers were awarded with Tamgha-e-Imtiaz (Military).

Meanwhile, 104 chief petty officers and sailors were conferred with Tamgha-e-Khidmat (Military) Class One, Two, and Three.