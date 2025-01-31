Maazi Cafe: Karachi couple open nostalgia-evoking cafe in their home

KARACHI: A young couple in Karachi has turned their home into a cozy and nostalgia-evoking cafe, offering a unique experience for coffee lovers in the metropolis, ARY News reported.

The cafe, named “Maazi” (past), is located in North Nazimabad and has become a popular spot for those seeking a peaceful atmosphere.

The couple, Aqsa and Asif, have deliberately avoided installing Wi-Fi at the cafe, encouraging customers to engage in conversations instead. A sign at the entrance reads, “We do not have Wi-Fi, talk to each other and pretend it’s 1995.”

Aqsa, the owner, personally greets every customer at the door, making them feel like guests in her home. The cafe’s ambience is designed to evoke memories of old Karachi, with dim lighting and comfortable seating.

Customers, spoke enthusiastically about the cafe’s coffee, with some claiming it’s the best they’ve had in Karachi. One customer, who visits the Maazi daily, said, “We now crave their coffee every day, and we happily come here instead of wasting money elsewhere.”

Another customer praised the cafe Maazi’s atmosphere, saying, “The environment is great, and there’s no doubt that their coffee is excellent. We’re happy to come here and enjoy our time.”

The couple’s innovative approach to creating a unique cafe experience has paid off, attracting customers from all over the city.