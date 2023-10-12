Karachi Court hears Hawala Hundi case against two accused

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Thursday submitted progress report on illegal hawala transactions case in sessions court Karachi East, ARY News reported.

The FIA in its report about two accused said that no evidence found against accused Bilal Ahmed, and he was released with the approval from higher authorities.

The court sent another accused Umair Butt to jail on judicial remand.

The court also ordered the investigation officer to submit challan of the case on October 19.

“The accused were operating hawala hundi business in the name of export trade,” FIA said. “They inflicted huge loss to the national exchequer,” according to FIA report.

The accused were arrested from Karachi’s PECHS area on October 06.

What is Hawala or Hundi?

Hawala (used interchangeably with hundi) is an alternative cash transfer system that operates parallel to traditional banking channels.

Transfers of money take place based on communications between members of a network via trust and extensive use of connections.

It works by transferring money without actually moving it, requires no bank accounts and is consummated without leaving a paper trail.