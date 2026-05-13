Karachi court grants 3-day physical remand of Anmol alias Pinky

A physical remand has been obtained for alleged cocaine dealer Anmol, also known as Pinky, who was presented before the court in connection with narcotics and attempted murder cases.

According to details, a local court in Karachi approved a three-day physical remand of the notorious suspect, Anmol alias Pinky, who is allegedly involved in the supply of cocaine, and handed her over to police custody.

DIG South Asad Raza stated that the police presented the suspect before the City Court under tight security arrangements.

Police had requested the suspect’s physical remand in order to complete the investigation, which the court approved by placing the accused in police custody for three days.

Serious criminal cases have reportedly been registered against Anmol “Pinky” at various police stations across Karachi.

Police officials stated that the suspect has been presented before the court not only in cases related to drug trafficking and cocaine dealing, but also in attempted murder cases.

Speaking to the media, DIG South Asad Raza said that the suspect would be interrogated regarding other members of the network.

He further emphasised that the crackdown against major drug dealers would continue in order to eliminate the menace of narcotics from the city, adding that further arrests are expected in light of the ongoing investigation involving Anmol alias Pinky.