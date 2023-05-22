Karachi court grants UC chairman four-day physical remand

KARACHI: The court sent Mominabad Town Union Committee (UC) chairman on four day physical remand under police custody, ARY News reported on Monday

According to the details, the Mominabad Town Union Committee (UC) chairman, Mustafa Afridi, was produced before the court in a case of disruption during protest in Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC).

The suspect was produced before the court by the Tipu Sultan Police, where the police sought physical remand for necessary inquiries and gathering evidence.

The court demanded a progress report from the investigation officer to assess the advancements made in the case.