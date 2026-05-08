The bail plea was binned by Judicial Magistrate Inamullah Phulpoto after hearing arguments from both sides.

According to the FIR, the accused gained the complainant’s trust during their engagement and developed a close relationship with her.

The prosecution alleged that the suspect later administered an intoxicating substance to the woman, rendering her unconscious before allegedly recording inappropriate videos.

The case states that the engagement was later called off after the complainant discovered that the accused was already married. In its remarks, the court observed that misuse of digital platforms has become a dangerous trend for women and that online crimes against women create fear within society.

The court further stated that the law cannot remain a silent spectator in such offences and noted that the serious nature of the allegations did not justify granting relief to the accused.

According to the Federal Investigation Agency, a mobile phone was recovered from the suspect during the investigation, while preliminary forensic analysis reportedly revealed objectionable material.

The defence counsel argued that the case stemmed from a personal dispute and claimed the FIR had been lodged as retaliation after the engagement ended. However, the prosecution maintained that the complainant could face further threats if the accused were released on bail.