Karachi court rejects bail plea of two fake black magic practitioners

KARACHI: A magisterial court in a forgery case rejected bail petition of two persons cheating people as black magic practitioners, ARY News reported on Monday.

The court of Judicial Magistrate East, Mukesh Kumar, turned down bail petitions of two fraudsters Awais and Arsalan cheating money from people promising to solve their problems with black magic.

The FIA earlier submitted to the court that the two accused were taking money from people with false promises to solve their problems with black magic.

“The accused with a page on facebook promise to solve each and every problem with black magic.”

The law enforcement agencies had arrested the accused from Malir, according to the FIA report submitted in the court.

The accused have been in jail on judicial remand.

In June 2019 a Judicial Magistrate sent a woman and other accused to jail, for allegedly burning her children in a black magic ritual.

woman Anita was arrested in Lahore for allegedly burning her children with a candle during a black magic ritual, police said.

The woman had confessed burning her children in initial questioning, police officials said.

“Both the children were possessed by evil spirits”, the women told the police in her statement.

“I got the help of black magic, to get them free from the evil influence,” accused further said.

Simon Masih, the husband of the accused filed a report at Qila Gujjar Singh police station of Lahore against his wife, alleging that she had taken their three-year daughter and two-year son to her aunt’s house a few days back.

“When I visited to my children on Thursday morning, found my daughter tied to a bed and son tied to a sofa, while a goat tied up between them in the same room, while my wife’s aunt allegedly performed a black magic ritual on them, by burning with candles and torturing them,” complainant said.

He said he had untied his children and taken them to Mayo Hospital where they were admitted for treatment.

Police said that both children were in a stable condition.