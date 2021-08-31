Karachi court sends accused NADRA official to jail in fake CNIC case

KARACHI: A local court on Tuesday sent an accused in fake CNIC case to jail on judicial remand, ARY News reported.

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) today produced a NADRA employee in the city court, arrested over providing a computerized national identity card (CNIC) to a female foreigner.

Accused Gulfam Brohi is a deputy superintendent at NADRA mega centre, the investigation officer said.

The court also directed the FIA to submit the charge sheet of the case in the next hearing.

Accused Gulfam Brohi assisted illegal issuance of the identity card to 58-year-old foreigner, Fatima, FIA said.

According to the FIA, the action was carried out by Anti-Human Trafficking Wing at NADRA mega centre in Karachi.

“We are also trying to nab the woman,” the officials said adding that so far six cases have been registered in fake CNICs being provided to foreign nationals. The CNIC on which the fake identity card made, was issued to Saeedullah, FIA said.

In a similar case earlier, the FIA arrested two National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) officers for illegally helping a foreign national to get a CNIC.

Tthe FIA Anti-Human Trafficking Wing arrested Assistant Director Hamad Hussain and Senior Executive Rizwan Khan.

With the connivance of Hamad Hussain, a 46-year-old foreigner named Javed managed to get a national identity card from NADRA.

The investigation agency has arrested 17 accused in the fake CNICs scandal so far including high officials of NADRA, foreign citizens and agents, FIA officials said.