Karachi court sends two cash van heist accused to jail

KARACHI: Police on Thursday produced two accused before a court in a case pertaining to the Rs205 million cash van heist at I.I. Chundrigar road of Karachi, ARY News reported.

The court of Judicial Magistrate South sent suspects to prison on judicial remand. Two suspects, Niaz Badshah and Gul Hassan, were earlier handed over to police on a three-day physical remand for investigation.

The court adjourned further hearing of the case until Sep. 18.

The investigation officer had earlier informed the court that a sum of

Rs1.9m was recovered from Niaz Badshah, and Rs1.5m from Gul Hassan.

On Friday, City SSP Sarfaraz Nawaz said so far 12 suspects have been arrested in the case with a total amount of over Rs38 million, Rs220,000 worth of gold and a car purchased using the looted money recovered from nine of them.

On August 9, the driver of a cash van had fled with Rs205 million from a bank on II Chundrigar Road. A case was registered against the driver and his accomplices at the Mithadar police station.

The police had said that after guards of a private company left to deliver cash to a bank located at I.I. Chundrigar road, the driver of the cash van ran away with the vehicle.