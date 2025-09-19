Karachi court orders suspension of Bhains Colony railway bridge construction

KARACHI: A local court in Malir on Friday ordered the suspension of construction work on the Bhains Colony railway bridge, ARY News reported.

Local residents moved the court against the construction of Bhains Colony railway bridge, citing that roads heading to their houses have been blocked.

After initial arguments from both sides, a civil senior judge in Malir ordered the suspension of construction work on the Bhains Colony railway bridge. The court directed that work remain halted until alternative routes are provided for the residents.

The railway bridge project was inaugurated by Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab just three days ago.

Mayor Murtaza Wahab on Wednesday launched a Rs1.6 billion flyover project on Khalid bin Waleed Road in Malir aimed at connecting the National Highway with Mehran Highway.

Flanked by other elected officials, he announced the project will be completed in 12 months to provide convenience to millions of citizens.

Addressing the ceremony, the mayor stated that the four-lane flyover would not only ease traffic flow but also significantly reduce accidents at the railway crossing near Cattle Colony.

He asserted that the Pakistan Peoples Party is dedicated to providing modern infrastructure and improving the city’s streets.