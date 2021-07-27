Number of critical Covid patients in Karachi reaches highest-ever level: NCOC

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has expressed satisfaction over measures the Sindh government has taken to stem the spread of coronavirus cases amid the fourth Covid-19 wave, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar on Tuesday presided over a meeting of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

During the meeting, the NCOC expressed concern over the growing number of Covid-19 cases in Karachi and endorsed additional measures taken by the Sindh government to combat the fourth wave of the pandemic.

According to NCOC, the Covid-19 positivity ratio has reached 26.32 percent in Karachi.

The city also has 980 patients in critical care – the highest since the start of the pandemic, according to as per Pakistan’s Covid-19 monitoring and response body, the NCOC.

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah today directed the authorities in Karachi to impose a complete ban on movement in the city after 6:00 pm as the COVID positivity ratio has jumped over 26 percent in the metropolis.

“I want a complete restriction on movement in Karachi after 6pm,” the chief minister directed the Inspector General of Police (IG) Sindh and commissioner Karachi during a meeting of the COVID task force also attended by provincial government officials, ministers, Rangers, and other concerned authorities.

He further directed to curtail any unnecessary movements in the city. “It has come to my knowledge that tuition centres are being operated currently,” he said and directed for their immediate closure.

The chief minister said that he would review the COVID situation on Friday and warned of more stringent measures if the situation does not improve.

The chief minister also formed a ministerial committee comprising Nasir Hussain Shah, Murtaza Wahab, and Owais Qadir Shah to meet concerned stakeholders in the city and convey the recent COVID situation.