358 killed, 35,000 motorbikes snatched in Karachi during Jan-Aug 2021: CPLC report

KARACHI: The Citizens-Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) on Wednesday released a report on street crimes committed in the first eight months of 2021 in Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to statistics compiled by the CPLC, as many as 355 people lost their lives while resisting robbery bids and other incidents, while 842 people sustained wounds.

During the first eight months of 2021, nearly 35,000 motorcycles were snatched or stolen, out of which 3,187 were 125cc motorbikes and 27,821 bikes were 70cc.

The CPLC report said, 1.061 vehicles were also snatched during the said period, while 825 rickshaws were also snatched or stolen from Karachi during the first eight months of the current year.

The citizens were deprived of 16,591 cellphones during this period.

Furthermore, twenty extortion money cases, twelve kidnappings for ransom and one bank dacoity were reported during the said period in the metropolis, said CPLC report.

Not only the common people were deprived of their valuables in street crimes in Karachi, but police officials and other dignitaries were also targeted.

Earlier in the month of July, police had arrested a suspect allegedly involved in over 250 street crimes in Karachi.

Police and Rangers, while acting on a tip-off, had carried out a joint raid at a house in Bin Qasim Town and apprehended a mugger named Salih.

Rangers spokesperson had said that the security forces recovered arms, ammunition, motorcycle and snatched mobiles from his possession.

During the initial interrogation, Salih confessed to committing over 250 robberies in various areas of the metropolis.