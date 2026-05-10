KARACHI: A youth was shot dead in Korangi over personal enmity on Sunday evening, while in a separate incident, an elderly man was abducted in Malir’s Saudabad area following a financial dispute, ARY News reported.

According to police, the murder victim was identified as 18-year-old Majid Ali, son of Muhammad Ramzan Leghari. Majid, a container operator and resident of Moro Bypass, was reportedly lured to the Godam roundabout area under the pretext of meeting a girl.

Preliminary investigations suggest the killing was motivated by personal grudges.

Kidnapping in Malir’s Saudabad area

In a separate development in Saudabad, Malir, a citizen reported that his father was kidnapped over a monetary conflict. The complainant stated in the First Information Report (FIR) that he had a dispute with a man named Noman.

Despite having paid the dues, the complainant alleged that Noman had been using abusive and threatening language for several days.

The complainant further stated that Noman, accompanied by armed accomplices in two vehicles, arrived at his house and abducted his father.

Evidence provided to the police includes CCTV footage of the raid—which shows a suspect engaging in aerial firing—and a call recording in which Noman’s brother, Abdul Shakoor, allegedly confesses to the kidnapping.

The family has appealed to the police for the immediate recovery of the victim.