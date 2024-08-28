Ganga case: Suspect arrested in 12-year-old’s murder case

KARACHI: The Karachi police arrested a suspect allegedly involved in the rape and murder of a 12-year-old girl, Ganga, in the Saddar area of Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to details, the police identified the suspect, Waqar Ali through a CCTV footage in which he can be seen taking the girl to the area where the incident occurred.

According to the police, Waqar Ali, along with his two accomplices, sexually assaulted the girl before killing her. The suspects then dumped the body in a trash bag near Lucky Star, Saddar.

The police said that efforts are being made to arrest the other two suspects, using modern technology to track them down.

The post-mortem report verified that the girl had been sexually assaulted, according to police surgeon Dr. Sumaiya. The police said that it appears that the girl was killed elsewhere and her body was dumped in the garbage dumping point.

The girl appeared to be a beggar based on her attire.

The police surgeon said that all samples have been gathered for serology, DNA, and drug testing, and that the preliminary post-mortem results point to sexual assault. The cause of death will be confirmed once the report is released.

Earlier, a fake faith healer has been arrested for allegedly raping an 18-year-old mentally challenged girl in Faisalabad

According to detail, the suspect, identified as Baba Sardar, was taken into custody and a case was registered at Sargodha Road Police Station.

The victim’s family maintained that the fake faith healer raped the mentally challenged girl and also filmed the heinous act. The family also accused the fake faith healer of demanding Rs 1 million and threatening to leak the video.

The victim’s brother said that the suspect lacked the video as they were unable to fulfill his demand of Rs 1 million.