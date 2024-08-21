Mentally challenged girl ‘raped’ by fake faith healer

FAISALABAD: A fake faith healer has been arrested for allegedly raping an 18-year-old mentally challenged girl in Faisalabad, ARY News reported citing police.

According to detail, the suspect, identified as Baba Sardar, was taken into custody and a case was registered at Sargodha Road Police Station.

The victim’s family maintained that the fake faith healer raped the mentally challenged girl and also filmed the heinous act. The family also accused the fake faith healer of demanding Rs 1 million and threatening to leak the video.

The victim’s brother said that the suspect lacked the video as they were unable to fulfill his demand of Rs 1 million.

Earlier in July, a nine-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by a self-taught fake doctor in the Surjani town area of Karachi.

Read More: Mentally challenged minor girl ‘raped’

The doctor involved in the alleged sexual assault of the girl was caught by the residents and handed over to the police after being subjected to torture.

In her statement, the victim girl said that she was forcibly grabbed and raped by the self-proclaimed doctor in the clinic located in Surjani town area.

According to Surjani police, the girl is undergoing medical treatment. The police in a statement disclosed that a case was registered against the accused, Barkat, on the complaint of the victim’s family.