Mentally challenged minor girl ‘raped’

SHAKARGARH: An 11-year-old mentally challenged girl was allegedly raped in Sangran Village raising concerns over the safety of minors, ARY News reported citing police.

According to the police, the suspect gained access to the girl’s home by climbing over a wall. The victim was discovered in a severely distressed state and was promptly transferred to the hospital for urgent medical care.

The police have registered a case against the suspect, who fled the scene after committing the crime. Efforts are underway to apprehend the suspect, and law enforcement agencies are actively investigating the matter.

The incident has raised serious concerns within the local community, particularly regarding the safety of vulnerable individuals.

In a statement to the police, the victim’s father described the tragic ordeal his daughter endured. He urged the authorities to take swift and decisive action to bring the perpetrator to justice, emphasizing the need for protection and support for vulnerable individuals in the community.

Local residents have expressed their outrage and concern over the incident, calling for enhanced security measures to safeguard children. The local police have assured the public that all necessary steps are being taken to capture the suspect and ensure justice is served. The case remains under close scrutiny, with further developments expected as the investigation continues.