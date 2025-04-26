India releases water into Jehlum River

A large quantity of water has been released in the Jehlum River by India to create flood conditions in Pakistan, ARY News reported.



Director of Operations at the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), Muzaffar Raja, mentioned that the water has been discharged from a dam located in India-Occupied Kashmir, which is resulting in a rise of 22,000 cusecs at the two-mile mark of the river in Jehlum River.

A warning has been given by the Authorities that the surge in water flow could lead to partial flooding. They urged residents to stay away from the watersides for safety. The waterway of a power project dam was reportedly opened, increasing the water flow.

This follows India’s recent postponement of the Indus Waters Treaty after an attack in Pahalgam. The treaty is thought to be a successful model for cross-border water argument resolution, which has survived three major wars and numerous regional conflicts.

In response to India’s acts, countermeasures have been announced by Pakistan’s National Security Committee, quoting international law to justify its stance.

Officials have condemned the recent move of India of releasing water in the Jehlum River, as a violation of international agreements, highlighting the need for stricter compliance to prevent future crises.

According to the reports, the abrupt water release has caused panic among residents near Muzaffarabad. Emergency measures are being implemented in the area.

Through mosque announcements, people are being warned not to get closer to the waterside and to evacuate the flood-sensitive areas.

As per experts, India’s actions are likely to intensify tensions between the two countries. India is deliberately taking a plunge to violate the water sharing agreements.

The excess water in Jehlum river is expected to reach Mangla Dam, where authorities are closely monitoring the situation.