Pakistan mulls options over India’s suspending Indus Water Treaty

LAHORE: Pakistan has decided to form a think tank of the foreign ministry, water resources and the Indus Commission experts to mull over the Indian decision on the Indus Water Treaty, sources said.

“The think tank will give its opinion to the federal cabinet about India’s suspension of the water treaty,” sources at the Indus Water Commission said.

Prime Minister and the cabinet will decide about Pakistan’s strategy over the matter based on the opinion shared by the experts, sources said.

Sources at the Indus Water Commission said that Pakistan’s position has been strong in comparison to India over the issue.

“India has taken a one-sided decision keeping aside the Indus Water Treaty,” sources further said.

“Pakistan could soon announce to take the matter with the World Bank, the mediator of the Indus water treaty, in view of the legal experts report,” sources said.

“Communicating with the United Nations and other diplomatic steps are also under consideration,” sources said.

Sources said that Pakistan didn’t violate the Indus Water Treaty at any time. “Pakistan has sought the World Bank’s mediation over the Kishanganga, Baglihar and Ratle dams,” sources added.