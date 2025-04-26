Azma Bukhari announces launch of ‘Air Punjab’ airline

LAHORE: Punjab’s Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Azma Bukhari, has delivered exciting news for the citizens, announcing the upcoming launch of the Air Punjab airline and a high-speed bullet train service, ARY News reported.

Speaking at a press conference, Azma Bukhari revealed that Air Punjab would begin operations within a year.

She stated that four aircraft would be leased initially, with the airline expected to commence services in a minimum of eight months and a maximum of one year.

Regarding the bullet train, Azma Bukhari announced that, in collaboration with Pakistan Railways, a bullet train would soon be operational.

She further shared that six additional routes across Punjab would be served by high-speed trains.

Previously, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz had also indicated that the establishment of an airline for Punjab was under consideration.

Azma Bukhari expressed confidence that after five years, Punjab would lead among all provinces in development. She proudly noted that Punjab would become the first province to operate its own airline, Air Punjab.

She added that Punjab’s railway system would undergo a complete revamp, introducing high-speed, bullet, and even glass trains.

Earlier in February 2025, a new private airline, ‘Air Karachi’ submitted an application to the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) for a Regular Public Transport (RPT) license to launch operations in various cities of the country

Sources within the PCAA, the authority will decide to issue the RPT license to Air Karachi after approval from the federal government.

Upon receiving the license, Air Karachi will commence its flight operations. The airline has already been registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).

The business community of Karachi had earlier announced the launch of the new airline.

Businessman Hanif Gohar announced that Air Karachi will begin operations with an initial investment of Rs 5 billion, with each shareholder contributing Rs 50 million.

Former Southern Commander (retd) Air Vice Marshal Imran, has been appointed as the CEO of Air Karachi. The airline plans to lease three aircraft in its initial phase.

Key shareholders of Air Karachi include Aqeel Karim Dhedhi, Arif Habib, SM Tanveer, Bashir Jan Muhammad, Khalid Tawab, Zubair Tufail, and Hamza Tabani.