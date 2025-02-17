‘Air Karachi’: New airline seeks license to operate flights in Pakistan

KARACHI: A new private airline, ‘Air Karachi’ has submitted an application to the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) for a Regular Public Transport (RPT) license to launch operations in various cities of the country, ARY News reported.

Sources within the PCAA, the authority will decide to issue the RPT license to Air Karachi after approval from the federal government.

Upon receiving the license, Air Karachi will commence its flight operations. The airline has already been registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).

The business community of Karachi had earlier announced the launch of the new airline.

Businessman Hanif Gohar announced that Air Karachi will begin operations with an initial investment of Rs 5 billion, with each shareholder contributing Rs 50 million.

Former Southern Commander (retd) Air Vice Marshal Imran, has been appointed as the CEO of Air Karachi. The airline plans to lease three aircraft in its initial phase.

Key shareholders of Air Karachi include Aqeel Karim Dhedhi, Arif Habib, SM Tanveer, Bashir Jan Muhammad, Khalid Tawab, Zubair Tufail, and Hamza Tabani.

Earlier in September last year, at least three local airlines including Jet Green, Q Airways, and Go Green Air have approached the PCAA for licenses and permits, according to sources.

Air Indus had also approached the PCCA to resume flight operations, sources revealed. Q Aviation and Liberty Air, have also applied for licenses from the CAA to launch flight operations in Pakistan.

The PCAA officials said the large number of license applications is significant for the country’s economy.