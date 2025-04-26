Section 144 imposed in Karachi for two months

KARACHI: On the directives of Commissioner Karachi Syed Hasan Naqvi Section 144 has been imposed in the SITE area and Keamari districts for two months, limiting several activities to keep public order and traffic control, ARY News reported.

The implementation will remain effective until June 24, including a prohibition on encroachments on green belts, public spaces, and sidewalks, as well as debris discarded in these areas.

Moreover, Commissioner Syed Hasan Naqvi had earlier imposed Section 144 to control heavy traffic movement in Karachi, prohibiting the entrance of heavy vehicles between 6:00 AM and 10:00 PM to limit road accidents. The restriction is applied to freight vehicles also.

Law enforcement agencies have been directed by the Authorities to strictly deal with the violators of Section 144, guaranteeing compliance with the new regulations.

According to recent reports, Section 144 has also been imposed on the movement of heavy transport vehicles across Karachi by Commissioner Syed Hasan Naqvi.

The purpose of this ban, effective from April 17 to June 16, 2025, is to reduce traffic mobbing and enhance road safety.

Violators can face legal action under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Read More: Section 144 imposed in Karachi

Earlier, on the instructions of Commissioner Karachi, Section 144 was imposed for One day.

The Section 144 was imposed ahead of a political party’s rally, with the aim of maintaining law and order. As per the notification, the imposition of Section 144 empowered law enforcement to prevent potential disruptions and security threats.

Karachiites were advised to cooperate and avoid participating in unauthorized gatherings. It was pertinent to mention here that Karachi reported a staggering 16,977 street crime incidents in the first three months of 2025.

According to the Citizen-Police Liaison Committee (CPLC), the crimes included mobile phone snatching, motorcycle theft, and carjacking, with 4,298 mobile phones, 11,982 motorcycles, and 537 cars stolen or robbed between January 1 and March 31.

This imposition aims to control the crimes and traffic disturbance.