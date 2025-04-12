Section 144 imposed in Karachi

KARACHI: The Karachi Commissioner has issued a notification enforcing Section 144 in the city’s central district for one day, ARY News reported.

The Section 144 has been imposed ahead of a political party’s rally, with the aim of maintaining law and order.

As per the notification, the imposition of Section 144 empowers law enforcement to prevent potential disruptions and security threats. Karachiites are advised to cooperate and avoid participating in unauthorized gatherings.

It is pertinent to mention here that Karachi reported a staggering 16,977 street crime incidents in the first three months of 2025.

According to the Citizen-Police Liaison Committee (CPLC), the crimes include mobile phone snatching, motorcycle theft, and carjacking, with 4,298 mobile phones, 11,982 motorcycles, and 537 cars stolen or robbed between January 1 and March 31.

Other notable crimes reported in the city include four kidnappings and 24 extortion incidents in just one month. The CPLC report also mentioned the tragic consequences of these crimes, with 132 people losing their lives in various incidents, including 26 deaths during resistance to robbery.

The police’s performance in investigating these cases has been disappointing, with notified investigative officers failing to track down culprits. The specialized unit tasked with handling robbery cases also struggled to make an impact.